Police raid 164-plant Corby cannabis factory as suspect remanded in custody

A man has been charged
By Sam Wildman
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:23 GMT
A man is being held in custody after police found a 164-plant cannabis factory at a Corby house.

Klodi Sulku, 37, was arrested after the drug farm was discovered during a raid in Dresden Close.

Police also found equipment associated with the production of the class B drug when they executed the warrant at about 9.30am on Friday (February 9).

Police found 164 cannabis plantsPolice found 164 cannabis plants
Sulku, of no fixed address, was charged with the production of cannabis and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (February 10).

He was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, March 25.