Police pursuit on the A14 ends in disaster as driver crashes into tree
The driver managed to escape officers and police dogs but the passenger did not have the same luck
A car that failed to stop for police officers on the A14 in Northamptonshire crashed into a tree after a short pursuit.
Police officers chased a "vehicle of interest" down the A14 at around 12.45am this morning (September 3) after it failed to stop for police officers. After the short police pursuit, the blue Audi TT collided with a tree near Cranford.
The driver managed to escape from officers of the Northants Road Crime Team and Police Dog Bryan from the Northamptonshire Police Dog Section but the passenger of the vehicle was detained at the scene.
The 26-year-old passenger has since been released while enquiries continue.