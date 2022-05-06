Police plea to mystery men after £3,000-worth of toothbrushes and shavers stolen from Northampton Boots

Detectives hunting shoplifters who stole more than £3,000-worth of electrical goods from a Northampton store have released images of two men they believe may have information about the theft.

Electric toothbrushes and shavers adding up to £3,199 were taken from Boots in Sixfields at about 2.40pm on April 22.

A Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Detectives are appealing for these two men to come forward with information as hunt thieves who stole £3,000-worth of electrical goods from a Northampton Boots. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

"We are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency police number 101 using incident number 22000234400 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.