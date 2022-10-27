Police plea for man to come forward after parcels stolen and van driver threatened in Northampton

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after parcels were stolen and a delivery driver threatened in Northampton.

Officers say an unknown male removed two parcels from a van in Marburg Street on Saturday (October 22), between 10.20am and 10.45am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist with our enquiries and we are aking him, or anyone who recognises him, to call 101 using incident number 22000616764.”