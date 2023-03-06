Police open Kettering arson investigation after item set on fire and thrown inside van

Police have launched an arson probe after an item was set on fire and thrown inside a van on Friday night (March 3).

Emergency services were called to Lindsay Street in Kettering, near the junction with Wellington Street, after the incident between 8pm and 8.30pm.

The window of a van was smashed and an item was thrown inside which had been set on fire using an accelerant.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man on a silver bicycle, about 50-years-old, with dark hair and wearing a black hoody and dark-coloured trousers.