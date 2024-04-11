Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The head of an organisation that represents Northamptonshire’s police officers has said that they need better protection against assaults.

Northamptonshire Police Federation Chair Sam Dobbs said that the his officers should not ‘expect to be punchbags’ and said he had held meetings with force bosses to press the need for increased protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments come weeks after two Northamptonshire police officers were attacked with a knife. A man has since been charged in connection with a knife attack on police officers and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court in May.

Chair of the Northamptonshire Police Federation Sam Dobbs

“Police officers should expect to be exposed to life in its rawest form, as they deal with some of the most challenging aspects of society. However, they don’t sign up to be human punchbags. They cannot and should not take a beating in any form,” said Sam, adding: “That is why we must prosecute these assaults accordingly.

“It’s also important that we report how the courts deal with such assaults on police officers. We need our members and the public to know that there are consequences to these actions.

“I’m very grateful to our local media publications, the Northampton Chronicle and Echo and the Northamptonshire Telegraph for making a point of reporting. The public needs to know, they need to hear when our officers are being wrongly assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that is why I continue to share these stories on my social media channels when possible.”

Sam said that in recent weeks, he met with Acting Chief Constable Ivan ​​Balhatchet to discuss the need for society to protect the protectors.

He continued: “Every single day, our officers leave their families, their loved ones and their homes, to go out and protect the public - and that is part of their job. Assaults on officers, however, should not be part of the job.

“Our members shouldn’t head into work, worried that they might be injured while on duty. Their partners, their children and their parents shouldn’t fear a phone call telling them that their loved one is in hospital having been assaulted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the year ending March 2023 there were just over 40,000 assaults on police officers across England and Wales. Of these, 11,000 assaults resulted in an injury.

Sam said: “Unfortunately assaults on officers are becoming far too common and that needs to change.”

“The correct legislation, procedures and prosecution must be in place for us to better protect the protectors - this needs to be taken seriously. And that is why the Police Federation so vigorously supported making assaults on emergency workers an offence.”

- Gordon Finnlayson, 39, of Duncarnock Crescent, Neilston, Glasgow, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to the knife attack on two police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad