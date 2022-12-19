Police officers found guilty of using threatening behaviour after Kettering McDonald's altercation

Two police officers have been convicted of using threatening behaviour after an altercation at a Kettering McDonald’s.

PCs Leanne Cowie and Charlotte Taylor were off-duty and socialising with friends when an incident took place at the fast-food chain’s High Street branch on December 27 last year.

Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard they were ‘active parties’ in an altercation with a man.

McDonald's in High Street, Kettering

He later admitted his part in the incident and was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Last week PC Cowie and PC Taylor were found guilty of using threatening behaviour after a two-day trial.

They were sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £640 each.

Police said that both officers were on restricted duties while the investigation and court process took place. They added that the matter will now be reviewed by their professional standards department who will assess whether misconduct proceedings will take place.

Detective Inspector Andrew Tuff from Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers are expected to maintain high standards of behaviour both on and off-duty.

"The public have the right to expect those standards not to be breached.

