Police officer from Kettering appears at court accused of raping young girl

He’s been charged with four offences

By Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:37 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:40 pm

A serving police officer from Kettering who is accused of historic child sex offences has appeared in court.

Paul Hill, 58, is charged with two counts of raping a girl under 13 and two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13.

The Northamptonshire Police officer did not enter any plea when he appeared in the dock of Westminster Magistrates Court in London yesterday (Thursday) dressed in a black suit and white open shirt.

Paul Hill outside Westminster Magistrates Court. Credit: SWNS

Supported in the public gallery by his wife and a Police Federation representative, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and to tell a district judge he understood proceedings.

District Judge John Zani told him he was transferring the case to Northampton Crown Court and granted him bail.

The officer replied: “I fully understand. Thank you very much your honour. Thank you to all members of this court today.”

A formal plea is expected to be entered at the next hearing and preparations for a trial are expected to be made.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We can confirm a police constable has been charged with four non-recent sexual assault offences and has been suspended from work pending the outcome of the case.”