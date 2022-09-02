Police officer from Kettering appears at court accused of raping young girl

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serving police officer from Kettering who is accused of historic child sex offences has appeared in court.

Paul Hill, 58, is charged with two counts of raping a girl under 13 and two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13.

The Northamptonshire Police officer did not enter any plea when he appeared in the dock of Westminster Magistrates Court in London yesterday (Thursday) dressed in a black suit and white open shirt.

Paul Hill outside Westminster Magistrates Court. Credit: SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported in the public gallery by his wife and a Police Federation representative, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and to tell a district judge he understood proceedings.

District Judge John Zani told him he was transferring the case to Northampton Crown Court and granted him bail.

The officer replied: “I fully understand. Thank you very much your honour. Thank you to all members of this court today.”

A formal plea is expected to be entered at the next hearing and preparations for a trial are expected to be made.