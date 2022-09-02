Police officer from Kettering appears at court accused of raping young girl
He’s been charged with four offences
A serving police officer from Kettering who is accused of historic child sex offences has appeared in court.
Paul Hill, 58, is charged with two counts of raping a girl under 13 and two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13.
The Northamptonshire Police officer did not enter any plea when he appeared in the dock of Westminster Magistrates Court in London yesterday (Thursday) dressed in a black suit and white open shirt.
Supported in the public gallery by his wife and a Police Federation representative, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and to tell a district judge he understood proceedings.
District Judge John Zani told him he was transferring the case to Northampton Crown Court and granted him bail.
The officer replied: “I fully understand. Thank you very much your honour. Thank you to all members of this court today.”
A formal plea is expected to be entered at the next hearing and preparations for a trial are expected to be made.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We can confirm a police constable has been charged with four non-recent sexual assault offences and has been suspended from work pending the outcome of the case.”