Police officer assaulted in Wellingborough town centre as witnesses filmed the attack

Witnesses and mobile phone footage are being sought after a police officer was assaulted in Wellingborough this afternoon (Tuesday, June 3).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Midland Road at about 3.15pm when the officer was attacked by a man.

A force spokesman said: “Thankfully she did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The area was busy at the time and members of the public were seen filming the incident on their mobile phones.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an officer was attacked in Midland Road, Wellingborough today (Tuesday)

"If you were there and managed to capture any footage, please get in touch on 101 as your footage could assist our investigation into the incident."

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/wWROh and www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000321538 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.