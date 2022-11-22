“Car thefts can have huge impact on personal finances during cost of living crisis,” warn police

Northamptonshire Police has revealed nearly ten vehicles EVERY DAY were either stolen on broken into by thieves during the last 12 months.

Global shortages of car parts and soaring costs of some metals are making motors a lucrative business for those targeting anything on two or four wheels. Police say more than 3,300 cars and motorcycles were either stolen or broken into county-wide during 12 months to October 2022 and officers are reminding motorists of some simple steps they can take to protect their vehicles.

Figures showed 878 vehicles were reported stolen across Northamptonshire, including 227 motorcycles plus another 2,465 reported thefts from motor vehicle — including 165 catalytic convertors taken. Chief Inspector Scott Little, who leads the campaign against vehicle crime, said: “Most of us are dependent on our vehicle and rely on it for work, school runs, attend appointments, or visit people and places.

“Having our vehicle broken into and personal items stolen, or expensive parts taken by thieves or indeed theft of the vehicle itself, is not just an inconvenience. It can have a huge impact on our everyday life, independence, and personal finances at a time when we are all feeling the pressures associated with the cost of living.

“We will be patrolling in hotspot areas but, as with all crime, we encourage the public to help us by reporting any suspicious activity so we can act upon it. The eyes and ears of our communities in Northamptonshire are invaluable to us and we welcome any information that can help us.”

Tips for protecting your vehicle and its contents:

• Remove valuable items from your vehicle before you get out. Sat navs, mobile phones, laptops, handbags, and other portable items are all easy to steal• Remove any suction marks from sat navs or phone holders, and remove power leads• Ensure all windows are closed and doors are locked, check the door handles before you leave your vehicle• Don’t ever leave your car unlocked when you nip into the shop or to pay for fuel• Registration plates can be attractive to steal, consider having tamper proof plates or screws fitted

Vehicle crime can take place anywhere, in a car park, at the side of the road, or even when your car is on your drive. Always lock your car before leaving it.

Tips to park safely:

• In car parks - look for a car park that has ‘Park Mark’ accreditation. These car parks offer higher levels of security for your vehicle. Locations of these car parks can be found at www.parkmark.co.uk• On the road - park in a well-lit area that is visible to other people or covered by CCTV. Thieves are less likely to break in if they can be seen• On your drive - if you have gates on your drive, secure them. Check your vehicle is in a well-lit position either from streetlights and/or your home security lighting. Make sure your car keys are not visible in your home, keep them away from doors and windows