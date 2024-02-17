Katherine Corrie, aged 49, of Northampton

A woman whose body was found in the River Nene has been identified by police as they appeal for anyone who had seen her before the tragedy to come forward.

The body of Katherine Corrie, aged 49, of Northampton, also known as Kate, was found in the River Nene near Mill Lane in Kislingbury shortly before 8am on Sunday, February 11.

Since then, detectives have been working at pace to establish the circumstances of her death and following formal identification and liaison with her next of kin, she has now been named.

In a statement, police said that while Kate’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious, officers are seeking the public’s help to complete a timeline of her last movements.

In particularly, they are appealing for anyone who may have seen or spoken to Kate between the early hours of Thursday, February 8 and 8am on Sunday, February 11, to please get in touch.Detective Inspector Tony Kennedy of Northampton CID said: “First and foremost, our thoughts and condolences are with Kate’s family, loved ones and friends at this desperately difficult time.

“To ensure we can give them the answers they need about what has happened to Kate, we are asking anyone who can help us close the final remaining gaps in our timeline to please get in touch.

“Our investigation has already received excellent support and information from people who know and love Kate, and I would like to thank all those who have been in touch so far as your assistance is much appreciated.”

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.