Police make fresh appeal in hunt for arsonists who set fire to young family's house in Kettering

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information after arsonists attacked a young family's house in Kettering.

Officers say the front door of a property in Channing Road — connecting Shaftesbury Street and Mill Road — was set alight between 5.20pm and 6.10pm on November 23.

Two people initially arrested in connection with the incident were later released without charge.

Channing Street, Kettering

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "At the time, a family with young children were inside the house. However, thankfully, no one was injured.

"Officers are now re-appealing for help to try and locate anyone with information who has not already come forward and asking them to do so now.