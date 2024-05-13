Police looking to identify people in CCTV images following burglary at Euro Supermarket in Northampton
Police officers have released CCTV images of three people they wish to identify after a burglary in Billing Brook Road, Northampton.
The incident happened at the Euro Supermarket on Monday, April 22, between 3am and 4am, when a group of people forced their way into the shop and stole items.
The people in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000233423 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.