Police looking for owner of stolen trailer found in Wellingborough

The owner of a trailer is being sought by police after it was recovered from an address in Wellingborough.

The Ifor Williams trailer was seized by police on Sunday, August 24, from a property in Shaw Close, Wellingborough.

Police hope they will be able to find the owner of the trailer

Police also seized two stolen cars, a generator and a strimmer.

They believe the trailer was also stolen and are hoping to trace its rightful owner.

Anyone who thinks the trailer is theirs should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident 256 and the date August 24, 2019.