Police looking for mobility scooter riding man who’s been throwing condoms at people in Corby
Police are appealing for witnesses
By Callum Faulds
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:12 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:13 pm
Police are trying to identify a man who has been throwing condoms at people in Corby town centre.
The incident occured in Corporation Street on Saturday (August 20) at about 10.45am, when a man on a mobility scooter, who looked to be in his 60s, was throwing condoms at people.
Police are unsure at the present time what the condoms were filled with.
Most Popular
-
1
Bride 'devastated' after being told her wedding at Corby Best Western hotel is cancelled
-
2
Corby's Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel to become asylum seeker accommodation
-
3
Three teens arrested after knife produced in Wellingborough robbery
-
4
Corby businessman walks £12m levelling-up cycle lane to show council bosses what he thinks of the plan
-
5
Corby man found guilty of possessing bestiality images
A police spokesman said: “We are progressing enquiries in order to identify this person but anyone who witnessed it or has experienced similar behaviour is asked to contact us on 101 using reference number 22000484168.”