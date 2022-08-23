News you can trust since 1897
Police looking for mobility scooter riding man who’s been throwing condoms at people in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Callum Faulds
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:12 pm
Police are trying to identify a man who has been throwing condoms at people in Corby town centre.

The incident occured in Corporation Street on Saturday (August 20) at about 10.45am, when a man on a mobility scooter, who looked to be in his 60s, was throwing condoms at people.

Police are unsure at the present time what the condoms were filled with.

Corporation Street, Corby. File image.

A police spokesman said: “We are progressing enquiries in order to identify this person but anyone who witnessed it or has experienced similar behaviour is asked to contact us on 101 using reference number 22000484168.”