Police looking for mobility scooter riding man who’s been throwing condoms at people in Corby

Police are trying to identify a man who has been throwing condoms at people in Corby town centre.

The incident occured in Corporation Street on Saturday (August 20) at about 10.45am, when a man on a mobility scooter, who looked to be in his 60s, was throwing condoms at people.

Police are unsure at the present time what the condoms were filled with.

Corporation Street, Corby. File image.

