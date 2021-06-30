Police looking for a man who went on a criminal damage spree in Desborough

A man went on a criminal damage spree in Desborough last month, damaging a vehicle and windows of premises.

The damage took place in May when a male was seen damaging a car in Station Road by kicking its wing mirrors off. The offender then went on to damage the windows of a kebab shop and a GP surgery in High Street.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured on the CCTV image in connection with the criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak with this man in connection with the criminal damage.