Police looking for a man who went on a criminal damage spree in Desborough
A car's wing mirrors were kicked off and the windows of a kebab shop and GP surgery were damaged
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:36 pm
A man went on a criminal damage spree in Desborough last month, damaging a vehicle and windows of premises.
The damage took place in May when a male was seen damaging a car in Station Road by kicking its wing mirrors off. The offender then went on to damage the windows of a kebab shop and a GP surgery in High Street.
Police would like to speak with the man pictured on the CCTV image in connection with the criminal damage.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000241646."