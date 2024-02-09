Police linking two robbery incidents involving male with knife near major Corby roads
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are linking two robbery incidents involving a male with a knife which took place near major Corby roads yesterday (Thursday).
Officers have urged anyone who may have unwittingly captured the offender on dash-cam footage or who may have been approached in a similar manner to contact them.
The first incident took place in Maxwell Walk, near to the junction with Gainsborough Road and Oakley Road, between 3.50am and 5am, when a male approached a man and demanded his bicycle.
When he refused to hand it over, the offender produced a knife and threatened him before stealing the bicycle and riding off towards the town centre. The victim chased the suspect, but he got away.
The second incident occurred shortly afterwards outside a gym in Wescott Way, when a male on a bike approached a man and demanded his phone. The victim refused and when he saw the offender had a knife, ran to safety.
A police spokesman said: “Both robberies took place near to major roads in Corby and would have been busy at this time of the day with people travelling to and from work, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either incident.
“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have unwittingly captured the offender on dash-cam footage or who may have been approached in a similar manner by a male on a bike or brandishing a knife.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000079032/24000080843 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”