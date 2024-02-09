Police linking two robbery incidents involving male with knife near major Corby roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are linking two robbery incidents involving a male with a knife which took place near major Corby roads yesterday (Thursday).

Officers have urged anyone who may have unwittingly captured the offender on dash-cam footage or who may have been approached in a similar manner to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first incident took place in Maxwell Walk, near to the junction with Gainsborough Road and Oakley Road, between 3.50am and 5am, when a male approached a man and demanded his bicycle.

Police are investigating

When he refused to hand it over, the offender produced a knife and threatened him before stealing the bicycle and riding off towards the town centre. The victim chased the suspect, but he got away.

The second incident occurred shortly afterwards outside a gym in Wescott Way, when a male on a bike approached a man and demanded his phone. The victim refused and when he saw the offender had a knife, ran to safety.

A police spokesman said: “Both robberies took place near to major roads in Corby and would have been busy at this time of the day with people travelling to and from work, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have unwittingly captured the offender on dash-cam footage or who may have been approached in a similar manner by a male on a bike or brandishing a knife.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.