Police want to hear from you if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around the Hazel Leys area of Corby in the early hours of Tuesday (April 23).

Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in Blake Road when the offenders entered the address via a rear window between 2am and 2.30am.

Police say nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incidents which they believe are linked

Also, between these times, the door handle of a residential address in nearby Capell Gardens was also tried.

However, the offenders ran off after being disturbed by the occupant.

Officers believe both incidents are linked.

The offenders are described as three young males, dressed in dark clothing with their hoods up and face covered. Two were wearing gloves.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have captured anyone fitting the above descriptions on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.