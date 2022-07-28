Police leave cheeky note for Kettering drug dealers after finding stash in park

The note left at the scene. Credit: Kettering Police Team

Police found a stash of class A drugs in a Kettering park – before leaving a cheeky note behind for the dealers who hid them there.

Officers were in Grafton Street Park when they seized the drugs, which they found tucked away in plastic wrapping.

And today (Thursday) the Kettering Police Team shared the message they left at the scene for the criminals responsible.

Written on a police card, the type usually put through a letterbox when the homeowner isn’t there, was: “We have your drugs, call us for return.

"Much love, Kettering police.”

Northamptonshire Police recently carried out 12 raids and 41 stop-and-searches as part of a week-long drugs crackdown in the county.

Among the seizures were four firearms, five knives, 31 phones and quantities of drugs.