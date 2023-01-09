Police launched appeal to find man who didn't turn up at court in February 2021
He’s been charged with driving whilst unfit through drugs
By Sam Wildman
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 3:13pm
Police have launched an appeal to track down a man who failed to appear at court almost two years ago.
Cristian Cimpoeru, of Corby, is wanted on a warrant after he didn’t turn up at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 4, 2021.
The 31-year-old was charged with driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs in July 2020.
Anyone who has seen Cimpoeru or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.