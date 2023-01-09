Police have launched an appeal to track down a man who failed to appear at court almost two years ago.

Cristian Cimpoeru, of Corby, is wanted on a warrant after he didn’t turn up at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 4, 2021.

The 31-year-old was charged with driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs in July 2020.

Cristian Cimpoeru