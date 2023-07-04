Police launch murder investigation after Corby man found dead in Skegness

Police have launched a murder investigation after a Corby man was found dead in Skegness.

Charlie McGee Adair was confirmed to have died after emergency services were called to a piece of ground near the seaside town’s Tesco site in Richmond Drive at about 12.25pm on Monday (July 3).

Lincolnshire Police have named him tonight and say the 59-year-old was from Northamptonshire. This newspaper understands he was from Corby.

Charlie's family have released this picture of him

His death was being treated as suspicious and following inquiries police launched a murder investigation.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have arrested four people. Two men aged 35 and 32, and a woman aged 36, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

“Investigations are ongoing and we remain in the area.