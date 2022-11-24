Police launch assault investigation after victim punched in face on Northampton shopping centre escalator
Detectives appeal for man spotted on camera to come forward
Detectives are investigating an assault this month when a man was punched in the face on escalators at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.
Northamptonshire Police have released a CCTV image of man they believe may be able to help enquiries over the incident, between 6pm and 6.30pm on November 14.
A spokesman said: “We are asking the man in the photo, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us on 101 using incident number 22000667258.”