Detectives are investigating an assault this month when a man was punched in the face on escalators at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Northamptonshire Police have released a CCTV image of man they believe may be able to help enquiries over the incident, between 6pm and 6.30pm on November 14.

A spokesman said: “We are asking the man in the photo, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us on 101 using incident number 22000667258.”