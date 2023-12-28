He failed to appear at court to answer charges including assaulting an emergency worker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Irthlingborough man Dwayne Marpole.

Marpole, 48, is wanted in connection with failing to appear at court to answer charges of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who knows where Marpole is should call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.