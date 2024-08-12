Police investigation as forensics officers called to Wellingborough town centre road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A main route in Wellingborough’s town centre is closed this morning for a ‘police investigation’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cordon has been in place in Sheep Street since the early hours of this morning (Monday), although Northamptonshire Police are yet to publicly confirm what has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a blue and white police tent near the entrance to the Hind Hotel earlier this morning. Forensics officers are currently at the scene.

The road closed at its junctions with Commercial Way and Oxford Street.

Police at the scene

Oleksiy Radchenko, from OHM of Vape, said: “We checked our CCTV and someone came out (of the hotel) looking distressed at 11.42pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then the police turned up. It's not great at all. It's just progressively getting worse.”

A police spokesman said: “Members of the public are asked to find an alternative route and wherever posible avoid the area until further notice.

"Once we have more information, we will of course provide an update.”

Northamptonshire Police said they are unable to provide further details at this stage. At 9.35am officers began the process of removing the cordon.