Police investigating theft after pull-along trolley stolen from trade stall at Rushden Lakes

Police have released images of two women who they believe may have information about an incident at Rushden Lakes in December.

Between 5.50pm and 6pm on Saturday, December 10, a pull along trolley with a tarpaulin cover was stolen from underneath a trade stall.

Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Police want to speak to these women