Police investigating suspected drink spiking at Kettering nightclub
Police are investigating after a woman suspected her drink may have been spiked at a Kettering nightclub.
The woman, in her 20s, was out with her boyfriend and a friend and fell ill at about 1.30am on New Year’s Day after drinking in Decades in Carrington Street.
She was taken home and when she woke up she suspected she may have been spiked.
Later that day she reported the incident to Northamptonshire Police. A spokesman for the force said their enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call 101. Decades has not responded to a request for comment.
Symptoms of drink spiking:
The effects of drink spiking vary depending on what you’ve been spiked with. Symptoms can include a loss of balance, feeling sleepy, visual problems, confusion, nausea, vomiting and unconsciousness.
How to protect yourself:
Never leave a drink unattended and don’t accept drinks from people you don’t know. You can also use an anti drink spiking bottle stopper.