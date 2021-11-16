Police investigating shoplifting from a Northampton electrical shop believe these two men can help
Do you know these men?
Detectives hunting shoplifters who targeted a Northampton electrical wholesalers twice have issued a CCTV image of two men they believe may have information about the thefts.
Officers revealed a group of men pocketed a number of items and left without paying at the Electric Centre in St James' Mill Road on October 11.
They believe the incident is linked to a similar one at the store on May 4.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the men pictured may have information about the thefts and we are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 101 using incident number 21000585123."