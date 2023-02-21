Police investigating report of man indecently exposing himself at Summer Leys nature reserve near Wellingborough

Police are investigating a report of a man indecently exposing himself in a hide at a nature reserve near Wellingborough.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the alleged incident which took place on Sunday morning at Summer Leys nature reserve in Wollaston.

A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “This happened on Sunday (February 19) between 8.45am and 10am when a woman reported a man indecently exposing himself in the double-decker hide area of Summer Leys park.

"He is described as a white man in his 30s, tanned, wearing orange high vis trousers and a woolly hat.”

A social media post from Summer Leys Nature Reserve, which is owned by the Befordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust, says they are ‘very concerned’ about the incident and are working with police.

