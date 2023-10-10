Police investigating Kettering attack which saw officers tape off area near bus stops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating a Kettering attack which saw officers tape off an area of the town on Sunday morning (October 8).

A cordon was in place in Horsemarket after the incident, which took place near the bus stop shelters at about 4am.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was punched and hit his head when he fell.

Police have launched an investigation.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the attack was initially deemed to be more serious, which is why they taped off the area, but that a hospital assessment thankfully found that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The spokeswoman said: “We would appeal for witnesses and if anyone has any information they should contact us on 101 using incident number 23000624674.”