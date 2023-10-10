News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Police investigating Kettering attack which saw officers tape off area near bus stops

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital
By Sam Wildman
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a Kettering attack which saw officers tape off an area of the town on Sunday morning (October 8).

A cordon was in place in Horsemarket after the incident, which took place near the bus stop shelters at about 4am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was punched and hit his head when he fell.

Police have launched an investigation.Police have launched an investigation.
Police have launched an investigation.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the attack was initially deemed to be more serious, which is why they taped off the area, but that a hospital assessment thankfully found that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The spokeswoman said: “We would appeal for witnesses and if anyone has any information they should contact us on 101 using incident number 23000624674.”

No description of any suspect was available at this stage.