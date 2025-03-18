Police investigating assault outside pub in Corby village
Police investigating an assault in Cottingham are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
At around 9.35pm on Friday, February 14, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a man assaulting a woman outside a pub in Blind Lane, Cottingham.
When officers arrived the offender had left the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000091719 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.