Police investigating assault outside pub in Corby village

Police investigating an assault in Cottingham are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 9.35pm on Friday, February 14, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a man assaulting a woman outside a pub in Blind Lane, Cottingham.

When officers arrived the offender had left the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000091719 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.