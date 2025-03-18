Police investigating assault outside pub in Corby village

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police investigating an assault in Cottingham are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 9.35pm on Friday, February 14, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a man assaulting a woman outside a pub in Blind Lane, Cottingham.

When officers arrived the offender had left the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000091719 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice