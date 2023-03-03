Police investigating assault in Weston Favell release CCTV images
Officers say a group of people became “abusive and aggressive” to a woman
Police officers investigating a public order and assault incident in Weston Favell have released CCTV images.
Officers say between 9pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, February 18, a group of people have become abusive and aggressive towards to a woman, before one of them assaulted her.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, incident number: 23000105358.