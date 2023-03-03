News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police investigating assault in Weston Favell release CCTV images

Officers say a group of people became “abusive and aggressive” to a woman

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers investigating a public order and assault incident in Weston Favell have released CCTV images.

Officers say between 9pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, February 18, a group of people have become abusive and aggressive towards to a woman, before one of them assaulted her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, incident number: 23000105358.

The people in the images or anyone who recognises them are asked to call police on 101.
The people in the images or anyone who recognises them are asked to call police on 101.
The people in the images or anyone who recognises them are asked to call police on 101.