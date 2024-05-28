Police investigating after woman touched by man who took pictures of her on Kettering bus
The incident took place on the number 18 Stagecoach service, which was heading to Market Harborough via Desborough, between 11am and 11.50am on Friday, May 10.
The man also took pictures of the victim, who he sat next to, before he got off at Market Harborough. No description of the man was provided by police.
PC Caroline Griffiths from Leicestershire Police said: “Our enquiries to identify the man are continuing and from information obtained so far, I believe at least one other woman on the bus was approached by the man.
“I’m appealing to anyone who was on that bus to cast their mind back and if you have any information you think could help, please do get in touch. I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who was also approached by the man but who has not reported his behaviour to police.”
To pass on information call 101 or visit https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quote reference 24*276929.