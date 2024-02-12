Police investigating after two burglaries in same Northamptonshire street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two properties were burgled overnight in the same Northamptonshire street earlier this month.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the incidents in Parkway, Nassington, between 8.30pm on Sunday, February 4, and 7.30am the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses, or anyone who lives in and around the Nassington area and saw or heard anything suspicious at the time, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.