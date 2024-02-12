Police investigating after two burglaries in same Northamptonshire street
Two properties were burgled overnight in the same Northamptonshire street earlier this month.
Police have appealed for witnesses after the incidents in Parkway, Nassington, between 8.30pm on Sunday, February 4, and 7.30am the following morning.
Witnesses, or anyone who lives in and around the Nassington area and saw or heard anything suspicious at the time, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
A police spokesman said: “Please quote incident numbers 24000072512 and 24000072602 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”