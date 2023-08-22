Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man made threats outside a pub in Wellingborough town centre.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place outside the Horseshoes pub in Sheep Street in the town at around 3.20am on Saturday, August 19.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in and aged around 30.

"He wore a dark bomber jacket over a white t-shirt which had a red slogan in the centre.

"He also wore dark-coloured jeans and light-coloured trainers, with a black man bag across his body.”

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

They can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.