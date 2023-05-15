Police investigating after schoolboy, 11, approached by man in car in Barton Seagrave
Police have described the incident as ‘suspicious’
Police have launched an investigation after a schoolboy was approached by a man in Barton Seagrave.
Officers have described the incident, which took place on Friday (May 12), as ‘suspicious’ and have urged witnesses to come forward.
The boy, who Northamptonshire Police said is aged 11, was on his way to school when the incident took place between 8am and 8.15am.
A spokesman for the force said he was in Polwell Lane, near St Botolph’s Road, when he was approached by a male in a dark-coloured car, causing him to become scared.
The spokesman said: “The boy was unharmed and ran away. The incident was reported to Northamptonshire Police a short time later.
“Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of Polwell Lane at the time of the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Anyone with information should quote incident number 23000287689.