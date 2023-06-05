News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Police investigating after reports of 14 crimes in just three hours in nearby Burton Latimer streets

Several garages and vehicles were entered in the early hours of the morning
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST

Fourteen crimes were recorded in just three hours in nearby Burton Latimer streets after a criminal targeted garages and vehicles.

Police have launched an investigation after the spate of incidents between 3.40am and 6.35am on Saturday, June 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They took place in Spinney Road, The Crescent, Woodland Drive and Heath Way and included five break-ins at garages or sheds, with tools taken from some and nothing taken from others.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

Police also logged nine incidents of vehicle interference where a suspect ‘clearly looked’ for vehicles that were left unlocked. Police said most appear not to have had anything stolen but were searched by the suspect.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The only person responsible for a burglary or a theft is the person who commits the crime and in an ideal world we would not have to issue crime prevention advice.

“However, sadly there are people out there who will look to take advantage of an unlocked vehicle or outbuilding to steal your hard-earned possessions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Keeping vehicles and outbuildings locked and secured, and removing any valuables from sight, will give you the best opportunity of not becoming a victim of this kind of crime.”

Witnesses to any of the incidents, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.