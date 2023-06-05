Police investigating after reports of 14 crimes in just three hours in nearby Burton Latimer streets

Fourteen crimes were recorded in just three hours in nearby Burton Latimer streets after a criminal targeted garages and vehicles.

Police have launched an investigation after the spate of incidents between 3.40am and 6.35am on Saturday, June 3.

They took place in Spinney Road, The Crescent, Woodland Drive and Heath Way and included five break-ins at garages or sheds, with tools taken from some and nothing taken from others.

Police are investigating

Police also logged nine incidents of vehicle interference where a suspect ‘clearly looked’ for vehicles that were left unlocked. Police said most appear not to have had anything stolen but were searched by the suspect.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The only person responsible for a burglary or a theft is the person who commits the crime and in an ideal world we would not have to issue crime prevention advice.

“However, sadly there are people out there who will look to take advantage of an unlocked vehicle or outbuilding to steal your hard-earned possessions.

“Keeping vehicles and outbuildings locked and secured, and removing any valuables from sight, will give you the best opportunity of not becoming a victim of this kind of crime.”