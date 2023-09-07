Police investigating after nine cars damaged in one night in Rushden road
Police are investigating after nine cars parked in the same road were damaged.
Damage was caused to numerous vehicles in Arundel Court, Rushden on Monday night.
A police spokesman said: “We have received one report stating that at about 8.50pm on September 4, around nine vehicles parked in Arundel Court, Rushden have been damaged.”
Anyone who witnessed the criminal damage or has information about it can call police on 101 quoting reference 23000552129 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.