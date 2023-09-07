Police investigating after nine cars damaged in one night in Rushden road

Watch more videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after nine cars parked in the same road were damaged.

Damage was caused to numerous vehicles in Arundel Court, Rushden on Monday night.

A police spokesman said: “We have received one report stating that at about 8.50pm on September 4, around nine vehicles parked in Arundel Court, Rushden have been damaged.”

