Police investigating after man with 'distinctive narrow head' approaches female jogger in Kettering alleyway
Police have appealed for information after a ‘suspicious incident’ in a Kettering alleyway involving a female jogger.
Officers said that, at about 8pm on March 30, a woman was approached and repeatedly spoken to by an unknown man as she ran along the alleyway which links Windmill Avenue and London Road, beside the Kettering Rugby Club grounds.
Police say the man had a ‘distinctive narrow head’ and have appealed for information.
A spokesman said: “The man is described as South Asian, around 5ft 6in, of slim build and in his late 30s or early 40s.
"He had a distinctive narrow head, with hair that was bald on top and short and dark at the sides, and wore a blue denim jacket with a fur hood and dark trousers.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time who saw anything suspicious, or anyone with further information which may be connected to the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IN24000062786.”