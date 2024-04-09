Police investigating after man with 'distinctive narrow head' approaches female jogger in Kettering alleyway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for information after a ‘suspicious incident’ in a Kettering alleyway involving a female jogger.

Officers said that, at about 8pm on March 30, a woman was approached and repeatedly spoken to by an unknown man as she ran along the alleyway which links Windmill Avenue and London Road, beside the Kettering Rugby Club grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the man had a ‘distinctive narrow head’ and have appealed for information.

Police are investigating

A spokesman said: “The man is described as South Asian, around 5ft 6in, of slim build and in his late 30s or early 40s.

"He had a distinctive narrow head, with hair that was bald on top and short and dark at the sides, and wore a blue denim jacket with a fur hood and dark trousers.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time who saw anything suspicious, or anyone with further information which may be connected to the incident.