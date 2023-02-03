Police investigating after Land Rover stolen in Kettering street
Anyone with information should call 101
By Sam Wildman
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police have appealed for information after a Land Rover was stolen in Kettering.
The white vehicle was parked up locked and secure in Garfield Street when it was taken between 3.15pm and 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday).
Police said the car was taken by ‘unknown means’ and without the keys as the owner still has them.
A spokesman urged anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 23000068637.