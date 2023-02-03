News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police investigating after Land Rover stolen in Kettering street

Anyone with information should call 101

By Sam Wildman
51 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have appealed for information after a Land Rover was stolen in Kettering.

The white vehicle was parked up locked and secure in Garfield Street when it was taken between 3.15pm and 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the car was taken by ‘unknown means’ and without the keys as the owner still has them.

Police are investigating
Most Popular

A spokesman urged anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 23000068637.