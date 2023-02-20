Police say they believe a gun was fired in a street in Wellingborough last night (Sunday).

Officers were called to Mannock Road just after 10pm to reports of a firearm discharge but thankfully nobody was injured.

One eyewitness said armed police and a dog unit were called to the scene with officers remaining outside a property through the night.

This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said they believed the firearm discharged was a gun.

The spokeswoman said: “No-one was injured however anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 23000106602.

