Police investigating after Corby dog bite incident left young boy with puncture wound

A young boy required medical help for a puncture wound after he was bitten by a dog in Corby on Saturday (September 2).

The child was walking with his father between 9pm and 9.30pm when the incident took place in Grimsby Close.

Police said they walked towards a white male with a curly haired husky/German shepherd-type dog with a bushy tail and, as they passed, the dog jumped up at the boy and bit him on the shoulder.

Police are investigating

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner, who is asked to get in touch as soon as possible. They would also like to hear from anyone who may recognise the description of the dog.