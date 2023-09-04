News you can trust since 1897
Police investigating after Corby dog bite incident left young boy with puncture wound

He was walking with his dad when the incident happened
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST

A young boy required medical help for a puncture wound after he was bitten by a dog in Corby on Saturday (September 2).

The child was walking with his father between 9pm and 9.30pm when the incident took place in Grimsby Close.

Police said they walked towards a white male with a curly haired husky/German shepherd-type dog with a bushy tail and, as they passed, the dog jumped up at the boy and bit him on the shoulder.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner, who is asked to get in touch as soon as possible. They would also like to hear from anyone who may recognise the description of the dog.

“Anyone who can assist with this enquiry is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 23000547352.”