Police investigating after badger snared near Northamptonshire village

Sadly the badger has since been put to sleep to alleviate its suffering
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:39 BST
Rural crime team officers are appealing for information after an injured badger was found to have been caught in a snare.

Northants Police received a report from a wildlife group which had been alerted to an injured badger on March 29 – the animal was thought to have been hit by a car on Sudborough Road, between Sudborough and Slipton in the north of the county.

When the badger was examined, it was also found to have a snare tight around its middle, preventing movement in its back legs and causing visible constriction wounds.

Police are appealing for information about the incidentPolice are appealing for information about the incident
A spokesman for the force said: “After being assessed by a vet, sadly the badger was put to sleep to alleviate its suffering.

"Police would like to hear from anyone with information about where the badger may have been snared.

"Free-running snares can be legally used for some species, but are not allowed to be used for badgers, which are protected under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

“Locking snares are illegal, and enquiries are underway to establish if the snare found on the badger was a locking snare.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 24000215797 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.