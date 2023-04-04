Police investigating 29 crimes in two Northamptonshire villages in just one night

Police are investigating a spate of criminal damage after 29 crimes were reported in Aldwincle and Thorpe Waterville overnight on Monday.

Officers from the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Vehicles in the two villages were targeted overnight on Monday, April 3, which has resulted in a total of 29 crimes being recorded – 28 reports of slashed tyres and one theft of tools from the boot of a car in Thorpe Waterville.

Police are appealing for information about the spate of criminal damage

East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Leigh-Françoise Goodwin said: “Car tyres do not come cheap and understandably this spate of criminal damage has caused some concern within the community.

“We believe that although the criminal damage and theft are linked, however this is an isolated series of incidents.

"The neighbourhood team will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the villages to provide reassurance and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to them.

“A letter drop to every house in both villages has also been completed and we are asking local residents and businesses to check their CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured anyone acting suspiciously near vehicles at the time these incidents took place.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the spate of criminal damage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.