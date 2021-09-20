Police investigate £6,000 fraudulent claim at adult gaming premises in Northampton - can you help identify these men?
Police want to speak with these men pictured below in connection with the fraud
Three men fraudulently claimed £6,000 at an adult gaming premises in Northampton last month.
The act of fraud took place between 6pm on Tuesday, August 17 and 2am on Wednesday, August 18 when the three men fraudulently claimed thousands of pounds at the adult gaming premises.
Northamptonshire Police have released images of three men, who they believe may be able to provide them with useful information to help with their investigation.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ncident number: 21000472561