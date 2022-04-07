Police increasingly concerned about missing man last seen in Kettering
He has not been seen since March 20
By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:52 am
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man who has not been seen since March 20.
The man, named as Danila, was last seen in Kettering and officers have appealed for the public’s help to find him.
A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like Danila or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call us on 999, quoting reference number MPK1/876/22.”