Police increasingly concerned about missing man last seen in Kettering

Danila is missing.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man who has not been seen since March 20.

The man, named as Danila, was last seen in Kettering and officers have appealed for the public’s help to find him.