Police hunting delivery driver who brutally beat man with golf club in Northampton

Detectives have revealed a man in 50s suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung after he was brutally beaten by a delivery driver with a golf club in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police, on Friday (September 23), appealed for witnesses to last month’s incident in Obelisk Rise, Kingsthorpe, close to the junction with Reynard Way.

The victim required hospital treatment after the attack, which also left him with a badly bruised arm.

Detectives say they are hunting a delivery driver in a grey van in connection with a brutal assault on a man in his 50s in Northampton last month

Officers say they they are looking for a delivery driver with a grey van in connection with the assault which happened sometime between midday and 10pm on August 23 and appealed for locals to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras and dashcams for anything which could help their investigation.