Police are hunting a motorist who they suspect is travelling up and down England taking fraudulent driving tests on behalf of other people in Northamptonshire and 11 other areas of England.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the woman may have completed tests for others at official sites as far wide from Kent to Cumbria. The force said suspicions were first raised about the motorist following an incident at a testing centre in Derby in November when staff raised concerns that one woman present may have been taking a test on behalf of another learner driver.

But officers have revealed they now suspect that she could have travelled the length and breadth of the country to take tests on behalf of others after similar incidents were reported at one of Northamptonshire’s three test centres in Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough — and also in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area.

Police want to identify this woman in connection with a number of alleged fraudulent driving tests, including in Northamptonshire

Police probing the accusations have released a photograph of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

A spokesman for the Derbyshire force said: "Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident. Anyone who recognises the woman is urged to contact Derbyshire Constabulary by calling 101 or going online.”

Other cases include in July this year, when Inderjeet Kaur, aged 29, was jailed after she admitted to police she pretended to be 150 people on their practical and theory driving tests across Britain. The mother-of-one from South Wales made a fortune charging people between £700 and £800 a time, but only 63 cases could be proven by police and she was sentenced to eight months in prison.