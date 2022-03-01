Police hunt witnesses over reports bus driver 'punched' motorist who broke down at Northampton stop

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after reports a Stagecoach bus driver "punched" a stranded motorist who would not move his broken down vehicle out of the way.

Officers say the assault took place near a bus stop in Kettering Road, near the White Elephant junction Street, between 8pm and 9pm on February 15.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A bus pulled up behind him and the driver beeped his horn to get the man to move his car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigation reports of an assault on a bus near this stop in Kettering Road

"The man got on board to explain the situation but the bus driver became aggressive and punched the man in the face.

"Passengers got off during the incident and boarded another bus and officers are asking anyone who saw the assault to get in touch as a matter of urgency."