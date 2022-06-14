Police hunt 'spotty drunk' who flashed two Northampton pensioners as they sheltered from rain

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports a drunk man flashed two women in their 80s as they sheltered from rain in Northampton.

Officers say the alleged incident took place between noon and 2pm in The Spinney, Grange Park, on Wednesday (June 8).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A man who appeared to be intoxicated was first verbally offensive after approaching the two women.

Police say they are hunting a 'spotty, while' male following an indecent exposure incident in Grange Park, Northampton, last week

"He walked off, only to return and indecently expose himself.”

Police added revealed are looking for a 5ft 9in man described as white with a spotty complexion and red or ginger coloured hair. He was believed to be wearing a black Puma hooded top, black jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers.