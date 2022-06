Detectives are appealing for witnesses after revealing a man was assaulted and robbed at lunchtime in Northampton town centre.

Officers confirmed the victim had his phone and wallet stolen during the incident happened in the churchyard at St Giles’ Church between 12.45 and 1.05pm on Wednesday (June 1).

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information about this incident should call the non-emergency 101 line using incident number 22000314315.”

